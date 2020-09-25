MasMovil says had no contacts with Vodafone over potential takeover

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish mobile telephone operator MasMovil has had no interaction with London-based rival Vodafone about a possible takeover, a MasMovil spokesman said on Friday.
On Friday, Spanish newspaper El Economista reported that Vodafone had started preliminary talks to buy MasMovil with the three buyout funds who recently took it over, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.
Reporting by Isla Binnie and Inti Landauro; editing by Jesús Aguado
