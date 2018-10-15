FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Masraf Al Rayan's Q3 net profit rises 4.4 pct

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Qatari lender Masraf Al Rayan reported a 4.4 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters calculations.

Net profit for the three months to Sept. 30 was 566.1 million riyals ($155.5 million) compared with 542.0 million riyals in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculations showed, using financial statements in lieu of a quarterly earnings breakdown.

EFG Hermes had forecast a quarterly net profit of 529.0 million riyals for the quarter, while QNB Financial Services forecast a net profit of 536.2 million riyals. ($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens)

