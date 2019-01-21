Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q4 profit up 6.8 pct, in line with forecasts

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Qatari lender Masraf Al Rayan reported a 6.8 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters calculations, in line with forecasts. Net profit for the three months to Dec. 31 was 498.0 million riyals ($136.8 million) compared with 466.3 million riyals in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculations showed, using financial statements in lieu of a quarterly earnings breakdown. The average forecast of three analysts was for a quarterly net profit of 498.9 million riyals, according to Refinitiv data.

Masraf Al Rayan said its board was recommending a dividend for 2018 of 2 riyals per share, the same level as the previous year. ($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold)