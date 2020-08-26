Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan markets 5-yr dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Qatari Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan began marketing a five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk on Wednesday, a document showed.

It gave an initial price guidance of 220 basis points over midswaps for the Islamic bonds, the document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed. It is expected to close later on Wednesday.

Al Rayan Investment, Credit Agricole, HSBC, Mizuho, MUFG, QNB Capital, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered were hired to arrange the debt sale.