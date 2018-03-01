Massachusetts may sue federal student loan servicer, judge rules

BOSTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Massachusetts’ attorney general may move forward with a lawsuit claiming that one of the largest student loan servicers in the United States has engaged in practices that have undermined a federal debt forgiveness program, a state court judge has ruled.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger in a decision made public on Thursday denied Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistant Agency’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)