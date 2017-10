Sept 12 (Reuters) - Massachusetts attorney general announces her intention to sue equifax following recent security breach -- statement HEALEY SAYS SHE INTENDS TO ALLEGE THAT EQUIFAX LACKED APPROPRIATE SAFEGUARDS TO PROTECT CONSUMER DATA, VIOLATING STATE LAW STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL MAURA HEALEY SAYS LAWSUIT WOULD CONCERN EQUIFAX‘S FAILURE TO PROTECT PERSONAL INFORMATION OF AS MANY AS NEARLY 3 MILLION MASSACHUSETTS RESIDENTS