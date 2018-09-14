Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency after gas blasts

BOSTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on Friday after gas explosions in suburbs north of Boston the day before, and faulted the response of the Columbia Gas of Massachusetts unit of NiSource Inc.

Speaking at a briefing with local news media, which was broadcast, Baker said he was putting another utility with local operations, Eversource Energy, in charge of the response to the situation. (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Susan Thomas)