NiSource discloses criminal probe into Massachusetts gas pipeline explosions

HOUSTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors have begun a criminal investigation into utility company NiSource Inc over gas explosions and fires in three Massachusetts communities that killed one person and injured at least 21 others in September, the company disclosed on Thursday.

Initial grand jury subpoenas were served to NiSource and its subsidary Columbia Gas of Massachusetts on September 24, according to a NiSource regulatory filing. The company said it is cooperating with the investigation. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)