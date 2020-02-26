NiSource unit to plead guilty after U.S. probe into Massachusetts gas explosions

BOSTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of utility operator NiSource Inc has agreed to plead guilty to charges stemming from an investigation into catastrophic gas explosions in three Massachusetts communities in 2018, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors in Boston have scheduled a press conference to announce charges against Columbia Gas of Massachusetts related to the disaster, which killed one person, injured at least 21 others and destroyed multiple buildings. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)