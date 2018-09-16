FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2018 / 2:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Massachusetts residents cleared to return to areas hit by gas explosions

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Residents of three Massachusetts communities were allowed to return to their homes on Sunday for the first time since a series of gas explosions killed one man and set dozens of buildings on fire.

Utility crews worked through the night to complete checks and shut gas meters on some 8,000 homes and buildings in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence, allowing the evacuation to be lifted, Eversource Energy, the utility overseeing the review, said on Sunday. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams Editing by Nick Zieminski)

