Massachusetts restaurant owner arrested on insider trading charges

BOSTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The owner of an Asian food restaurant in Massachusetts was arrested on Thursday on federal charges that he traded on inside information he obtained from an employee at VistaPrint NV and that person’s spouse about the company’s financial results.

Charlie Jinan Chen, 48, was accused in an indictment filed in federal court in Boston of committing securities fraud and of making a false statement to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also filed a related lawsuit against Chen. VistaPrint changed its name in 2014 to Cimpress NV. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Tom Brown)