July 19, 2018 / 12:06 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Former Nutter McClennen partner suspended for misappropriating funds

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former trusts and estates partner at Boston’s Nutter McClennen & Fish has been temporarily suspended from practicing law following allegations he misappropriated funds from trusts he managed and the law firm itself.

Matthew Bresette, who managed Nutter McClennan’s office in Hyannis, Massachusetts, resigned from the law firm in March and was suspended from practice in mid-June, according to records maintained by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NrGPMJ

