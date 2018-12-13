Healthcare
December 13, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Jury convicts ex-employees of pharmacy in U.S. meningitis outbreak

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A co-owner and four ex-employees of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy were convicted on Thursday of committing fraud and other illegal activities that helped boost its business before a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak linked to drugs it made.

A federal jury in Boston convicted New England Compounding Center co-owner Gregory Conigliaro and former employees Gene Svirskiy, Christopher Leary, Alla Stepanets and Sharon Carter, but acquitted a sixth ex-employee, Joseph Evanosky. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.