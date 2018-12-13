Jury convicts ex-employees of pharmacy in U.S. meningitis outbreak

BOSTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A co-owner and four ex-employees of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy were convicted on Thursday of committing fraud and other illegal activities that helped boost its business before a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak linked to drugs it made.

A federal jury in Boston convicted New England Compounding Center co-owner Gregory Conigliaro and former employees Gene Svirskiy, Christopher Leary, Alla Stepanets and Sharon Carter, but acquitted a sixth ex-employee, Joseph Evanosky. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Bill Berkrot)