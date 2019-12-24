IN BRIEF: Mass AG sues eight online vape vendors under new state law

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has filed suit against eight online sellers of e-cigarettes, alleging they are violating the state’s month-old ban on sales of flavored tobacco and vaping products.

Healey, a Democrat, accuses the companies of “offering for sale, selling and advertising” vape-related products. She is seeking civil penalties of $5,000 per violation, plus attorneys’ fees and costs, as well as injunctive relief.

