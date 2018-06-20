FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 1:02 AM / in 2 hours

MassDevelopment’s repurposed army base accused of water pollution

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The Conservation Law Foundation has sued Massachusetts’ development agency over a planned community built on the site of a former Army base, alleging that the sprawling development is polluting the state’s Nashua River.

Filed on Tuesday in Boston federal court, the lawsuit said developers of the former Fort Devens site in central Massachusetts have allowed unrestricted pollution into the river and failed to apply for a legally required stormwater discharge permit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2M5H1R7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
