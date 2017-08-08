Italian coffee roaster Massimo Zanetti reports higher H1 core profit

MILAN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti reported a 9 percent rise in first-half core profits as it presses on with its strategy to focus on higher-margin businesses such as the supply of restaurants, bars and coffee chains.

The group, which owns the Segafredo, Chock full o'Nuts and Puccino's coffee brands, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 29 million euros in the first half.

Net profit, however, fell 14.6 percent year-on-year to 4.4 million euros, hit by higher financial charges and amortisation linked to the acquisition of Portugal's coffee company Nutricafes.

Between January and June revenue at the Veneto-based group was up 7.4 percent year-on-year at 475.6 million euros, while volumes of coffee sold were broadly stable. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)