JOHANNESBURG, May 6 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Massmart, Guy Hayward, will step down before the end of 2019 after being at the helm for five years, the South African retailer said on Monday.

“The process to appoint Guy’s successor is underway and the board will make further announcements in due course,” the unit of Wal-Mart said in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)