CORRECTED-South Africa's Massmart picks Walmart's Slape as new CEO

(Corrects to show that Slape is former interim president & CEO)

JOHANNESBURG, May 23 (Reuters) - Massmart has appointed Walmart Japan former interim president and chief executive officer Mitchell Slape as its new CEO, succeeding Guy Hayward who resigned in May, the South African retailer said on Thursday.

Slape will start from the first day of the month following the date of approval and grant of his intra-company transfer permit and visa to work in South Africa, Massmart said in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)