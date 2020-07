July 7 (Reuters) - Retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it has started talks with its labour union about plans to potentially cut 1,800 jobs at the company’s Game stores in South Africa.

The company said the consultations began after it completed assessments aimed at improving the efficiency of these stores. (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)