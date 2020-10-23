S. Africa's Massmart posts lower sales from COVID-19 curbs

Oct 23 (Reuters) - South African retailer Massmart posted lower nine-month sales on Friday due to COVID-19 restrictions, which included a 1.1 billion rand hit from the reintroduction of a liquor sale ban.

Massmart said total sales fell 8.9% to 60.5 billion rand ($3.73 billion) for the nine months ended Sept. 27, but added conditions were improving on easing of virus-led curbs. ($1 = 16.2294 rand) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)