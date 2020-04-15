South Africa's Massmart 13-week sales up marginally

JOHANNESBURG, April 15 (Reuters) - South African retailer and wholesaler Massmart said on Wednesday sales for the 13-week period ended March 29 rose 1.3% to 22 billion rand ($1.20 billion), with comparable store sales up by 0.9%.

Total sales from its South African stores increased 1%, while comparable sales inched up by 0.6%. Sales from the rest of Africa, measured in constant currencies, showed positive sales growth of 4.5%, with comparable sales growth of 4.4%, the Walmart Inc-controlled retailer said in a statement.

In March, Massmart said the high level of uncertainty due to the coronavirus “could materially impact the results of the group negatively and the assumptions applied in our assessment of provisions and impairment”.

Its Makro, Wholesale Cash & Carry stores, Shield Buying Group, Game and Cambridge Food stores are trading in basic and essential goods during the lockdown period, which started on March 26, while its online platforms is only selling basic and essential goods. ($1 = 18.3127 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Arun Koyyur)