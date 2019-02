JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South African retailer Massmart said on Thursday its full-year headline earnings fell by 31.7 percent to 901.2 million rand ($64.70 million).

Massmart, owned by Walmart Inc, also cut its dividend by just over 40 percent to 208 cents ($0.01493) per share. ($1 = 13.9288 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Rashmi Aich)