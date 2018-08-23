FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 23, 2018 / 5:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's Massmart H1 profit drops 42 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South African retailer Massmart Holdings reported a 42 percent drop in half-year profit on Thursday due to restructuring costs and weak consumer spending.

Massmart, a unit of Walmart Inc , said headline earnings per share (EPS) for the 26 weeks through July 1 came in at 96 cents compared with 169 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off and non-trading items.

Reporting by Patricia Aruo Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.