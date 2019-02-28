UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Massmart 2018 earnings fall on sales miss, higher costs

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd , one of South Africa’s top retailers, said on Thursday its full-year headline earnings fell by 31.7 percent, weighed down by lower-than-expected sales, rise in expenses and one-off costs.

Headline earnings, which include restructuring costs - the main profit measure - for the 52 weeks ended Dec. 30, fell to 901.2 million rand ($64.70 million) from 1.3 billion rands in the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Massmart, in which Walmart Inc is a majority owner, also cut its dividend by just over 40 percent to 208 cents ($0.01493) per share.

The retailer, which sells general merchandise, fresh food, groceries, home improvements and appliances, reported a 1.2 percent rise in total comparable store sales, while trading profit before interest and tax fell 16.8 percent to 2.1 billion rand.

“These results reflect a challenging operating environment in which we are resolutely focussed on those factors within our control,” Group Chief Executive Guy Hayward said.

South African retailers have struggled to lift earnings and sales to double digits as an increase in value-added tax, unemployment and inflation levels, coupled with higher fuel prices have reduced spending power at home, where Massmart generates 91.3 percent of its group sales.

Massmart, rivals Shoprite Holdings and Pick n Pay had fared better than many thanks to their customer mix, which includes millions who depend on government social grants to make ends meet.

But while benefiting financial constrained customers, the ongoing deflation in food and durable goods has caused pressure on profitability.

“Customers have also changed their shopping behaviour with reduced purchases in the month or two prior to Black Friday and then they selectively target the promotional offerings,” according to the statement.