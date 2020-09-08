Company News
Insurer Great-West's unit to buy MassMutual's retirement business for C$4.4 bln

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Empower Retirement, a unit of Canadian insurer Great-West Lifeco Inc, said on Tuesday it would buy the retirement services business of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company for C$4.4 billion ($3.34 billion).

The deal will widen Empower Retirement’s reach to more than 12.2 million retirement plan participants and $834 billion in assets, the company said.

It is also expected to add to the insurer’s earnings and generate $160 million in cost savings for Empower at the end of integration in 2022, Empower Retirement said.

Empower and MassMutual also plan to enter into a partnership under which digital insurance products and voluntary insurance and lifetime income products will be made available to customers of Empower and its newly acquired unit, Personal Capital.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

