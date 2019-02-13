REFILE-Mastercard CFO Martina Hund-Mejean to retire, Sachin Mehra to succeed

(Corrects to remove MOVES tag in headline, removes extraneous words from first paragraph)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Martina Hund-Mejean would retire in 2019, after more than a decade in the role, and will be succeeded by Sachin Mehra, the company’s current chief financial operations officer.

Mehra will take over Hund-Mejean's post as CFO on April 1, and report to Ajay Banga, the company's chief executive officer. reut.rs/2IanyBF