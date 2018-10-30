Mastercard profit jumps 33 pct

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc’s third-quarter profit rose 33 percent, it said on Tuesday, joining rival payments network Visa Inc in reporting higher earnings led by rising U.S. consumer spending.

Mastercard's net income climbed to $1.90 billion or $1.82 per share in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $1.43 billion or $1.34 per share a year earlier. bit.ly/2AyIxbl

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.78 per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.68 per share, according to Refinitiv data. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

Visa last week reported an 11 percent surge in third-quarter profit. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)