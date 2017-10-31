FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mastercard's quarterly profit rises 21 pct
October 31, 2017 / 12:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mastercard's quarterly profit rises 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc, the world’s second-biggest payments network, reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday as consumers spent more globally and it fought for market share over other payment channels.

Net income rose to $1.43 billion or $1.34 per share in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from $1.18 billion or $1.08 per share. mstr.cd/2gYxlhy

Analysts on average were looking for $1.23 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Net revenue rose 18 percent to $3.40 billion.

Mastercard’s bigger rival Visa Inc posted a rise in quarterly profit that beat estimates, fuelled by higher spending.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

