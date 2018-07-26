FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

MasterCard's quarterly profit rises 33 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - MasterCard Inc, the world’s second-largest payments processor, reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit as customers spent more using its network on the back of a strengthening U.S. economy.

MasterCard's net income rose to $1.57 billion, or $1.50 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.18 billion, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier. (mstr.cd/2NLUpL3)

The Purchase, New York-based company’s total revenue rose 20 percent to $3.67 billion. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

