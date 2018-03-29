FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 1:26 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Dating app Bumble sues rival Match Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Dating app Bumble Trading Inc on Wednesday filed a U.S. lawsuit accusing rival Match Group Inc of fraud and trade secrets theft, escalating a court fight that has followed failed buyout talks.

Bumble said it was seeking $400 million from Match, which owns popular dating app Tinder, because it obtained sensitive competitive information through deceptive means and has wrongfully disparaged its competitor in the investment market.

The lawsuit, filed in a Texas state court, comes two weeks after Match filed a lawsuit against Bumble alleging intellectual property infringement.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe Editing by Susan Thomas

