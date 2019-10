Oct 11 (Reuters) - IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Friday it intends to dissolve its ownership stake in Match Group Inc and distribute the stake to its shareholders, as part of a separation plan.

The two entities, "New Match" and "New IAC", post the separation will function as two independent public companies, IAC said. (bit.ly/2MAE78T) (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)