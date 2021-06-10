Singapore fintech firm MatchMove gets $100 mln funding

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Singaporean fintech company MatchMove Pay said on Thursday it had received a $100 million investment from U.S. based IT services provider Nityo Infotech Corp to support efforts to expand its presence to more markets.

MatchMove will be valued at $600 million following the deal and Nityo, which operates in 38 countries, will become its largest shareholder, the joint statement said. MatchMove helps companies embed digital financial services into their existing platforms or apps. It has regulatory approval to operate in six countries including India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Its other investors include Singapore-listed Singapura Finance and Japan’s NTT Investment Partners. (Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies)