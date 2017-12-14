FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian-Czech group buys majority stake in Matrai power plant
December 14, 2017 / 12:18 PM / in an hour

Hungarian-Czech group buys majority stake in Matrai power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Hungary’s Opus Global and Prague-based EP Power Europe have agreed with Germany’s RWE Power AG and EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG to acquire a majority stake in Hungary’s Matrai power plant, Opus said on Thursday.

The plant is Hungary’s second-largest electrical baseload power generator behind a nuclear plant in Paks, with a capacity of 950 megawatts (MW).

Opus, said it acquired the 72.66 percent stake in the power plant in a 50-50 percent joint venture, Matra Energy Holding, established with EP Power Europe. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; Editing by Mark Potter)

