REFILE-Mattel rejects merger bid from rival MGA Entertainment - LA Times

(Corrects to “MGA Entertainment Inc” from “MGA Entertainment Group” in paragraph 2)

June 11 (Reuters) - Toymaker Mattel Inc rejected an unsolicited merger offer from privately held rival MGA Entertainment Inc, the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday.

In an interview here to the Los Angeles Times, Issac Larian, chief executive officer of MGA Entertainment Inc, said he renewed his offer to merge the companies, adding that he made initial overtures a year ago.

Mattel and MGA Entertainment did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.