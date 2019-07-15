Maui wastewater discharges violate federal law, groups tell high court

The County of Maui should be held liable for Clean Water Act violations for discharging treated wastewater into groundwater that eventually reaches the Pacific Ocean, three environmental groups told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday.

Allowing Maui to evade the act because its discharges do not go directly into the ocean would “open a substantial loophole” in the law, allowing polluters to “achieve indirectly what the cannot do directly,” the groups said in a brief to the high court. The brief was filed by the Hawaii Wildlife Fund, the Sierra Club’s Maui Group, the Surfrider Foundation and the West Maui Preservation Association.

