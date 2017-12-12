FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mauritius central bank names Googoolye new governor

#Market News
December 12, 2017 / 1:46 PM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Mauritius central bank names Googoolye new governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

PORT LOUIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Mauritius central bank has appointed Yandraduth Googoolye as its new governor, Googoolye said on Tuesday.

“I have been appointed by the president of the republic on the recommendations of the prime minister,” Googoolye told Reuters.

Googoolye, an experienced banking executive, has served as First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Mauritius since July 2006. He replaces Ramesh Basant Roi whose three-year term ends this year.

Googoolye joined the Bank of Mauritius in 1985 and has occupied several positions over the years, including director of banking supervision, director of operations and director of the budgeting and payments system. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
