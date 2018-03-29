Mauritius unemployment falls to 6.7 pct in Q4

PORT LOUIS, March 29 (Reuters) - The unemployment rate in Mauritius fell to 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 7.0 percent in the previous quarter, Statistics Mauritius said on Thursday.

The Indian Ocean island nation’s annual gross domestic product stands at $13 billion, and it has been trying to diversify an economy traditionally focused on sugar, textiles and tourism towards luxury real estate, offshore banking and medical tourism.

The island’s workforce was estimated at 548,000, out of a population of 1.3 million, in the fourth quarter compared with 542,400 in the preceding quarter. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff Editing by Gareth Jones)