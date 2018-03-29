FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 29, 2018 / 7:46 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Mauritius unemployment falls to 6.7 pct in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, March 29 (Reuters) - The unemployment rate in Mauritius fell to 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 7.0 percent in the previous quarter, Statistics Mauritius said on Thursday.

The Indian Ocean island nation’s annual gross domestic product stands at $13 billion, and it has been trying to diversify an economy traditionally focused on sugar, textiles and tourism towards luxury real estate, offshore banking and medical tourism.

The island’s workforce was estimated at 548,000, out of a population of 1.3 million, in the fourth quarter compared with 542,400 in the preceding quarter. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.