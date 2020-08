TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Most of oil remaining on a Japanese bulk carrier that struck a coral reef off Mauritius late last month and leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil has been collected, a representative of the ship owner, Nagashiki Shipping, said on Wednesday.

The ship, MV Wakashio, is owned by Nagashiki and operated by Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra)