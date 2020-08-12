Mauritius PM says almost all oil now removed from damaged Japanese ship

NAIROBI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said on Wednesday that almost all the oil had now been removed from a damaged Japanese ship, which has leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil off the Mauritius coast.

“At the time I’m talking to you, almost all the oil has been removed from the ship,” Jugnauth told reporters, according to remarks shared by his office.

His office added that in the ship’s fuel tanks everything had been removed but that there was residue in some parts of the ship. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed Editing by Gareth Jones)