March 9, 2018 / 3:03 PM / a day ago

Mauritius president to resign after credit card expenditure row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, March 9 (Reuters) - Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim will step down next week, the prime minister said on Friday, after she was accused of using a credit card issued by an international non-governmental organisation to buy clothes and jewellery.

Pravind Jugnauth, the prime minister, told reporters Gurib-Fakim would resign after March 12, following the celebration of the country’s 50th anniversary.

He did not comment on the row over credit card expenditure but he has previously said everyone should shoulder their responsibility, when asked about the issue by reporters. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff Writing by Duncan Miriri Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
