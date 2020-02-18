Ally Bridge Group leads $30 mln investment in Israel's Mavrik Dental

JERUSALEM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Israel’s Mavrik Dental Systems has raised $30 million in a funding round led by life sciences investment firm Ally Bridge Group (ABG), the companies said on Tuesday.

Mavrik provides technologies for in-office dental treatment. Following ABG’s investment, Mavrik will move commercial operations to the United States while keeping its product development center in Israel, the companies said in a statement.

ABG is a life science-dedicated investment firm based in Hong Kong and New York. It manages over $2 billion in life science assets, both private and public, in the United States, China, and Europe. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)