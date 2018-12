Dec 24 (Reuters) - Healthcare company Max India Ltd said here on Monday it will sell a stake in its healthcare services joint venture Max Healthcare Institute Ltd to Radiant Life Care Pvt Ltd and global investment firm KKR.

The deal includes Radiant Life’s purchase of a 49.7 percent stake in Max Healthcare from South Africa-based hospital operator Life Healthcare International Proprietary Ltd. (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)