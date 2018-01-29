FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 9:17 PM / in 5 hours

Japan's Renesas in talks to buy U.S. chipmaker Maxim - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japanese chip company Renesas Electronics Corp is in talks to acquire U.S. chipmaker Maxim Integrated Products Inc in a deal that could be valued up to $20 billion, CNBC reported on Monday.

A deal is not imminent and one may not happen, CNBC said. cnb.cx/2nrkjIe

Neither company was immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Maxim’s shares ended 12.3 percent higher at $66.27 on the Nasdaq on Monday following the report. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

