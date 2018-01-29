Japan's Renesas in talks to buy U.S. chipmaker Maxim - CNBC

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japanese chip company Renesas Electronics Corp is in talks to acquire U.S. chipmaker Maxim Integrated Products Inc in a deal that could be valued up to $20 billion, CNBC reported on Monday.

A deal is not imminent and one may not happen, CNBC said. cnb.cx/2nrkjIe

Neither company was immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Maxim’s shares ended 12.3 percent higher at $66.27 on the Nasdaq on Monday following the report. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)