Maybank promotes two insiders to top jobs at investment banking arm

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) said on Monday it has promoted two insiders to top positions in its investment banking arm, Maybank Kim Eng Group (MKE).

Malaysia’s biggest lender by assets has appointed MKE chief operating officer Ami Moris as its CEO effective Monday, while MKE’s Malaysian entity, Maybank Investment Bank Bhd, will see the promotion of its deputy CEO Fad’l Mohamed to the CEO position.

Both are taking over the positions previously held by John Chong, who took on a new role as Maybank’s group CEO of community financial services in July.

The bank said in a statement that Moris will be responsible for overseeing all of the investment banking, brokerage and derivatives businesses in Malaysia and across MKE’s regional platform. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)