May 28, 2018 / 5:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia's Maybank posts 10 pct rise in Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd , Malaysia’s largest lender, on Monday reported a 10 percent rise in first-quarter profit, beating estimates, helped by a drop in expenses and allowances for impairment losses.

Maybank’s net profit in the quarter ended March was at 1.9 billion ringgit ($477.39 million), up from 1.7 billion ringgit a year ago. That compares to a 1.85 billion ringgit average estimate of two analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 3.9800 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

