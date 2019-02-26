Malaysia's Maybank Q4 net profit jumps 9.1 pct on net interest income boost

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) on Tuesday reported a 9.1 percent climb in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2018, as Malaysia’s largest lender by assets saw improvement in its net interest income and Islamic banking performance.

Profit reached 2.33 billion ringgit ($572.48 million) in October-December from 2.13 billion ringgit in the same period a year earlier. The result beat the 2.14 billion ringgit average of three analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to 12.23 billion ringgit.

The group said in a stock exchange filing that its net interest income - a measure of bank performance - and Islamic banking income rose 8.2 percent during the period. ($1 = 4.0700 ringgit)