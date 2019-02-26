UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Maybank beats view with highest quarterly profit in 2 years

* Profit at 2.33 bln ringgit on 3.7 pct rise in revenue

* Net interest income rises 2.9 pct

* Wary of moderating global growth, trade tensions (Adds earnings details, prospects)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) beat expectations with a 9.1 percent rise in quarterly net profit, its highest profit in two years, as Islamic banking income soared and net interest income grew for Malaysia’s largest lender.

Maybank recorded a net profit of 2.33 billion ringgit ($572.48 million) for October-December compared to 2.13 billion ringgit in the same period a year earlier. The result beat the 2.14 billion ringgit average of three analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Net interest income - a measure of bank profitability - rose 2.85 percent to 3.1 billion ringgit while Islamic banking income rose 21.4 percent to 1.5 billion ringgit during the period, according to a statement from the bank. Revenue rose 3.7 percent to 12.23 billion ringgit.

Maybank’s net earned insurance premiums increased 4.8 percent to 1.5 billion ringgit, lending further support to its quarterly performance.

The bank, whose main markets are Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, also reported lower allowances for impairment losses.

“Against the backdrop of moderating global growth and uncertainty over trade tensions, Maybank Group will maintain its balance sheet expansion in line with forecast economic growth of its three home markets and in tandem with the Group’s risk posture,” the bank said.

In Indonesia, it will remain focused on corporate lending growth among top-tier clients and expanding fee income streams through strategic partnerships in bancassurance and general insurance as well as e-channel transactions, it said. ($1 = 4.0700 ringgit)