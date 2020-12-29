Mayer Brown rounds out year by adding finance partner Thomas Rao

Thomas Rao has joined Mayer Brown’s banking and finance practice as a partner in New York, the firm announced on Monday.

Rao, who leaves Paul Hastings after more than 20 years, is the third lawyer to join Mayer Brown this month, following the hiring of copyright litigator Paul Fakler in New York and corporate partner Larry Murphy in Houston. Rao started his new position on Monday.

