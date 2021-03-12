Mayer Brown adds dealmaker with Boeing ties in Chicago

Mayer Brown has added a partner from Perkins Coie in Chicago who counts The Boeing Company as a former employer and as one of his clients.

Jason Quintana joined Mayer Brown as a partner in its mergers and acquisitions practice, the firm said Thursday. He credited Mayer Brown’s global reach, with its 26 offices worldwide, as a factor in drawing him to the firm. Perkins Coie has 21 offices, but its non-U.S. locations are confined to China and Taiwan.

