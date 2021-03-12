Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Mayer Brown adds dealmaker with Boeing ties in Chicago

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Mayer Brown has added a partner from Perkins Coie in Chicago who counts The Boeing Company as a former employer and as one of his clients.

Jason Quintana joined Mayer Brown as a partner in its mergers and acquisitions practice, the firm said Thursday. He credited Mayer Brown’s global reach, with its 26 offices worldwide, as a factor in drawing him to the firm. Perkins Coie has 21 offices, but its non-U.S. locations are confined to China and Taiwan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3exASP4

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up