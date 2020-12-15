Mayer Brown adds Orrick IP partner with streaming services, royalties practice

Mayer Brown on Tuesday announced it has picked up a prominent copyright litigator from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe whose clients have included MP3.com, Yahoo and Sirius XM Radio.

Paul Fakler joined Mayer Brown’s New York office as a partner in its intellectual property group, the firm said. Part of his copyright practice centers around representing digital music services, and he has frequently appeared both in federal court and in administrative proceedings before the U.S. Copyright Office.

